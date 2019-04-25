Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MGM Resorts announces 254 layoffs, says more job cuts coming
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 5:46 pm EDT
Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International has announced a first phase of layoffs in a cost-cutting operational shift as it aims to boost earnings.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 254 layoffs announced Thursday will cut labour costs by $100 million.
In a letter to employees, CEO Jim Murren calls it streamlining and says more positions will be eliminated in coming weeks.
MGM Resorts in January announced its MGM 2020 plan to boost earnings by $200 million by next year.
It says the current cuts affect managers, not union workers.
The company has about 77,000 employees and is the largest employer in Nevada.
It’s under investor pressure to improve earnings after share prices have fallen 12 per cent since August.
MGM shares closed Thursday at $27.75, down 14 cents.
