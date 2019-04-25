Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Massive security in Beijing ahead of Belt and Road meeting
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 12:28 am EDT
Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, right, explains the 5G network system to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, left, as Mahathir visits to Huawei Executive Briefing Center in Beijing, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mahathir is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum which start on this weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING — Security is tight and traffic snarled in the Chinese capital as world leaders gather for a conference on Beijing’s sweeping “Belt-and-Road” infrastructure initiative.
The meeting starting Thursday brings together leaders or envoys from three dozen countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Serbia, Myanmar and Kenya.
Though tightly state-managed by China, the event is casting a spotlight on complaints that the Chinese-backed ports, railways and other infrastructure being built in developing countries leave some stuck with debts they cannot repay.
Some countries have already cancelled or renegotiated projects seen as too expensive or unproductive.
Asian and African leaders plan to press for relief from such politically volatile financial burdens. That could bring a note of tension to an event meant to celebrate President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy initiative.