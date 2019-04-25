Man wanted for attempted murder in Moss Park stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the Moss Park neighborhood.

Two men were involved in an argument near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Tuesday when one man stabbed the other in the chest, police said.

The suspect took off and the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Donovan Wynn, 42, is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

He’s described as 5’10, 170 lbs with a medium build and brown eyes.