Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man, teen boy in hospital after Scarborough stabbing
by News staff
Posted Apr 25, 2019 5:48 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 25, 2019 at 5:59 am EDT
Toronto police investigate a stabbing on Confederation Drive in Scarborough on April 25, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage boy, after a stabbing in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to Confederation Drive, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road, just before midnight Wednesday.
Police said there was some sort of altercation outside of an apartment building before the stabbing occurred.
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen suffered minor injuries.
Police also said the victims do not appear to know each other, but one of them lives in the building.
Reports of 2 people stabbed at Markham Rd & Greencrest. One person has serious injuries. Police have a large cordon around the area, searching for suspect and evidence. @CityNewspic.twitter.com/GFrRyLN7FH