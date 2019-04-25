Loading articles...

Man, teen boy in hospital after Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Apr 25, 2019 at 5:59 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing on Confederation Drive in Scarborough on April 25, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Two people are in hospital, including a teenage boy, after a stabbing in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to Confederation Drive, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road, just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said there was some sort of altercation outside of an apartment building before the stabbing occurred.

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen suffered minor injuries.

Police also said the victims do not appear to know each other, but one of them lives in the building.

