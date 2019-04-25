Toronto man charged in dozens of alleged LCBO thefts valued at $38K

Toronto police have laid multiple charges in a series of alleged liquor store thefts valued at more than $38,000.

On April 8, officers responded to a theft at a LCBO location in the area of The Queensway and High Street, near Park Lawn Road.

They allege the man had entered the store, chosen an item and left without attempting to pay.

Officers allege the suspect in that theft, who’s now in custody, is also believed to have carried out a series of past thefts.

Janusz Domagala, 56, of Toronto, is facing 56 counts of theft under $5,000, as well as failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

The LCBO has ramped up security at some locations amid reports of an increase in brazen thefts.