Kim Jong Un visits war memorial following summit with Putin
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 10:47 pm EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a picture during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Putin and Kim are set to have one-on-one meeting at the Far Eastern State University on the Russky Island across a bridge from Vladivostok. The meeting will be followed by broader talks involving officials from both sides. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at a war memorial near the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet as he wrapped up his visit to the Russian Far East following a summit with President Vladimir Putin.
Kim arrived at the memorial in Vladivostok on Friday. He took off his fedora and bowed after laying flowers at the memorial as a Russian military band played North Korea’s national anthem.
Kim and Putin met on Thursday where the North says they held deep discussions to boost “strategic communication and tactical collaboration” over issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang’s state media did not report on any specific agreement on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and sanctions against the North.