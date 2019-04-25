Loading articles...

Gov. Bevin appears to blame shooting on teacher sickout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican governor has connected a girl’s shooting with a school closing caused by teachers who called in sick to rally at the state capitol.

Gov. Matt Bevin said Thursday a 7-year-old girl was shot by an older child on a day when people were “pretending to be sick when they weren’t sick.”

Bevin’s remarks at a civic luncheon appeared to refer to a March shooting in a Louisville suburb. The Courier Journal reports a girl and her 11-year-old brother were in their home alone while their uncle was outside. Public schools in the county were closed that day due to a teacher sickout.

Last year, Bevin asserted without evidence that a child left home alone during a teacher sickout had been sexually assaulted somewhere in Kentucky. He later apologized.

The Associated Press

