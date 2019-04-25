Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany's Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank halt merger talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 4:57 am EDT
A small boat with two German police officers speeds over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
BERLIN — Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are halting talks on a possible merger that would have created Germany’s biggest financial institution.
Deutsche Bank said Thursday that “after careful analysis” its management board has concluded that a combination with its rival “would not have created sufficient benefits to offset the additional execution risks, restructuring costs and capital requirements associated with such a large-scale integration.”
The major German lenders announced March 17 they would discuss a merger. The country’s finance minister reportedly favoured the move, but there was widespread skepticism about the merits of merging two companies overhauling their businesses after years of troubles, as well as concerns about the possibility of large-scale job losses.
Separately, Deutsche Bank said it expects to report first-quarter net income of about 200 million euros ($224.2 million) Friday.