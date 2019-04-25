Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford posts better than expected results in 1Q
Ford earnings fell in the first quarter, but the automaker’s shares rallied in extended trading as Ford said a restructuring is starting to take hold.
Net income for the first three months of the year fell 34 per cent to $1.15 billion, weighed down by charges totalling nearly $600 million. Adjusted profit totalled 44 cents per share. Revenue fell to $40.34 billion.
On average, analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $40.3 billion.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Thursday its market share in North America improved, while its European operations swung to a profit.
Ford Credit posted its best quarterly result since 2010, driven by favourable lease residual values and credit loss performance.
In after-hours trading, Ford shares jumped 6.8%.
The Associated Press
