Fake German heiress convicted of bilking banks, businesses

NEW YORK — A New York jury has convicted fake German heiress Anna Sorokin of swindling tens of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and friends.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Thursday following a month-long trial that attracted international attention.

Sorokin was convicted of three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft of services. She’s to be sentenced May 9.

Prosecutors said Sorokin bilked people and businesses out of $275,000 over a 10-month period.

She stayed in luxury hotels on an overdrawn account and lived a jet-setting lifestyle she could not afford.

Prosecutors say she also forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club.

Sorokin’s attorney said she planned to pay the money back and never intended to commit a crime.

The Associated Press