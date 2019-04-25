Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Climate activists block entrance to London Stock Exchange
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 4:23 am EDT
Extinction Rebellion climate protester removes glue from their hands after police removed them after they formed a line and glued themselves to the entrances of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Thursday April 25, 2019. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)
LONDON — Environmental activists are blocking the main entrance to the London Stock Exchange after gluing themselves to the doorway while wearing LED displays reading “climate emergency.”
The Extinction Rebellion demonstrators also climbed on top of a Docklands Light Railway train at Canary Wharf station in east London as they focus on the city’s financial centres during the final day of protests in the capital. The group says the financial services industry is being targeted for “funding climate and ecological destruction.”
Activists held signs saying “business as usual = death” and “don’t jail the canaries.”
Some 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests, which started April 15. More than 10,000 police officers have been deployed in response to demonstrations that disrupted transportation by targeting bridges, intersections and commuter trains.