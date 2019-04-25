Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
City of Ottawa declares state of emergency due to threat of flooding
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency over flooding along the Ottawa River and other waterways.
In the declaration, the mayor’s office says the water levels pose “an ongoing threat” to property, health and safety of nearby residents.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting up to 35 millimetres of rain in the capital region by Saturday.
The mayor’s office says the combination of already high water levels and further rainfall give rise to a situation that “constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm.”
Watson says about 400 soldiers with the Canadian Armed Forces are expected to assist with flooding efforts in the city.
He says the declaration will help city crews, volunteers and residents in affected areas, which are mainly in outlying suburbs.
The Canadian Press
