Brampton man critically injured in hit-and-run begs for driver to 'be responsible"

A 21-year-old Brampton man, whose body was shattered when he was hit by a car on St. Patrick’s Day, says he wants the driver who fled the scene “to be responsible.”

Navindra Sookramsingh was out with friends celebrating a birthday and St. Patrick’s Day and knew he couldn’t drive home, as he’d been drinking, so he decided to walk, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m., Sookramsingh was on West Drive, just south of Clark Boulevard, when he became disoriented and ill and collapsed in the southbound curb lane.

Police said he was trying to stand up when he was struck by a beige-coloured small compact car, which slowed down and then sped off, leaving Sookramsingh laying on the roadway, critically injured.

“We recognize that fear is probably the prime motivator for causing you to leave (the scene), we need your help, we need you to come forward and identify yourself to us,” Staff Sgt. Gary Carty said during a press conference on Thursday.

“You know that this has happened and now you see what has happened as a result of your actions that night. It’s time to come forward and ease your conscious.”

According to police, a witness saw the whole incident and called 911, but because of his own medical issue, he couldn’t run to the aid of Sookramsingh.

Carty said they know what type of vehicle struck Sookramsingh — a 2003 to 2007 Toyota Corolla — that has very minor front-end damage, but that the licence plate cannot be seen in any video footage collected from the scene.

Laying on a stretcher in front of reporters on Thursday, Sookramsingh said he doesn’t remember anything from that night. In fact, he said the last thing he remembers was from a week before the crash.

His injuries are life-altering. His pelvis was broken into three pieces, he cannot feel his feet, he suffered multiple internal injuries, and has broken ribs and vertebrae.

“I barely survived. I don’t know if I will be able to walk again and I can’t move my hands,” Sookramsingh said with tears in his eyes.

“My hip shattered into more than 26 pieces, I can breathe but I can’t breathe deeply because there was a hole in my lung.”

He said he understands that people have accidents and that he’s not mad at the driver but he wants them to “have mercy” and do the right thing.

“I don’t want to see you get into any trouble, I just want you to be responsible for what you did to me, for what changes you did to my life and it’s going to be changed like this forever. I may not have the life that I wanted but I’m thankful to be alive. I just want you to be responsible, please, that’s all.”

Watch the complete press conference below: