Boy, 5, and mother reported missing

Peel police are searching for 5-year-old Ethan Montes who is believed to be with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed. TWITTER/PRP

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing five-year-old boy.

Ethan Montes is believed to be with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Mohammed is believed to be driving a grey, four-door 2003 Toyota Matrix with the license plate 379WTM.

Police say they were last seen in the Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway in Mississauga.

