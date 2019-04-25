Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aid groups sue France to stop boat donation to Libya's navy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 5:01 am EDT
PARIS — Aid groups are suing the French government to stop the donation of six boats to Libya’s navy, saying the watercraft will be used to take migrants to detention centres notorious for horrific conditions.
Europe has relied heavily on the Libyan coast guard, which is part of the navy, to intercept migrants bound for Europe and return them to the detention centres, where disease is widespread and migrants say they face routine abuse. Conditions have deteriorated further in recent weeks as fighting has erupted between rival militias.
The U.N. says some 3,600 refugees and migrants are detained near the front lines. The lawsuit filed Thursday by eight aid groups seeks a stay on the boat donation, saying it violates the European embargo on Libya and makes France complicit in the abuse.
{* loginWidget *}