Actor Michael Madsen charged with DUI after SUV hits pole
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 11:52 am EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Michael Madsen arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors have charged Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole on March 24, 2019. Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court May 20. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
MALIBU, Calif. — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanour counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole last month.
Madsen, 61, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offence and driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court May 20.
Madsen, best known for his roles in the Quentin Tarantino films “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” was driving a Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24, authorities said. No one was injured.
His attorney, Perry C. Wander, said in an email to The Associated Press that the actor’s life has led to stressful situations that he has used alcohol to handle. Wander said Madsen is in Europe making films.
“Dealing with the fact that being famous and having money does not bring happiness presents very difficult challenges that are often dealt with through self-medication,” Wander said. “Michael has a lot of insight into his situation and is going to take this matter very seriously.”
The Associated Press
