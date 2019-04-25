3M: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ 3M Co. (MMM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $891 million.
On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.23 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $7.86 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.
3M shares have increased 15 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 17 per cent. The stock has risen 9 per cent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMM