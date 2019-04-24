Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sault Ste. Marie man sought in downtown Toronto sexual assault
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 8:01 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 24, 2019 at 8:05 am EDT
Keith Bradimore, 43, is accused of sexually assaulting another man in Toronto. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are looking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting another man in the city’s downtown last month.
Police say 43-year-old Keith Bradimore of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., faces numerous charges related to an alleged incident in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets the weekend of March 9-10.
It’s alleged Bradimore sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man, threatened him with a weapon and held him against his will for 48 hours.
Police also allege the victim was given a noxious substance that knocked him unconscious.
Bradimore faces one count each of sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.
Police say he is considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” and anyone who sees him should call 911.
He’s described as a white man with a slim build, about five feet six inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short dark hair.
