Sault Ste. Marie man sought in downtown Toronto sexual assault

Toronto police are looking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting another man in the city’s downtown last month.

Police say 43-year-old Keith Bradimore of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., faces numerous charges related to an alleged incident in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets the weekend of March 9-10.

It’s alleged Bradimore sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man, threatened him with a weapon and held him against his will for 48 hours.

Police also allege the victim was given a noxious substance that knocked him unconscious.

Bradimore faces one count each of sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.

Police say he is considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” and anyone who sees him should call 911.

He’s described as a white man with a slim build, about five feet six inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short dark hair.