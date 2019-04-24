Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
University of Calgary basketball player dead, canoe tipped in B.C. lake
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 11:09 pm EDT
CALGARY — Members of the University of Calgary men’s basketball team are mourning the loss of teammate Andrew Milner after his body was found in Moyie Lake in southeastern British Columbia.
Cranbrook RCMP say two men were canoeing on the lake Tuesday when it tipped.
One of the canoeists made it to shore.
RCMP and the B.C. Coroner’s Service are investigating.
The team confirms the deceased is Milner, a 19-year-old kinesiology student from Antigonish, N.S.
He played for the team for the last two seasons.
“Andrew was an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor, but most importantly he was a tremendous young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by all members of the Dinos community,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the Milner family and the community of Antigonish, N.S., and to everyone who knew Andrew.”
The university is providing grief counselling to its student-athletes. (CTV Calgary)