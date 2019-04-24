Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump encourages Tennessee to pass school voucher plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 7:32 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — A proposed school voucher bill in Tennessee has caught the attention and support of President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that Tennessee was close to “passing school choice” and all children “deserve a shot at achieving the American Dream!”
The tweet comes as Republican Gov. Bill Lee is backing voucher-style legislation expanding the amount of taxpayer dollars that can be used to pay for private schools and other expenses.
Under Lee’s proposal, parents of students in certain low-performing school districts could receive up to $7,300 in state funds, but they would need to have incomes below the federal poverty level.
Earlier this month, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Nashville and encouraged lawmakers to back the plan.
The bill narrowly passed the House this week.
The Associated Press
