Loading articles...

Three charged with staging anti-Semitic attack at Winnipeg cafe

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg now say anti-Semitic graffiti and vandalism at a cafe was staged.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says he is disappointed and angry that hate and racism were used in what he says was a disingenuous way. 

The three owners of the BerMax Cafe and Bistro have been charged with public mischief and have been released on a promise to appear in court next month.

The incident happened last Thursday night at the cafe, where police were already investigating prior reports of anti-Semitic graffiti.

In Thursday’s incident, police at the time said a woman who worked there was assaulted, the business was severely vandalized and spray-painted with hate-related graffiti.

Smyth says he cannot reveal details of the investigation or talk about any possible motive for the alleged false reports.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.