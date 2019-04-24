Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Syrian woman in wheelchair tells UN disabled are invisible
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 6:35 pm EDT
A 20-year-old Syrian woman with cerebral palsy says hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities already “were forgotten in times of peace” — and they “remain invisible” in her country’s long war, struggling to survive.
Nujeen Mustafa urged the U.N. Security Council at a meeting Wednesday on Syria to ensure that the urgent needs of people affected by the conflict, especially the disabled, are met. She said many struggle “to even get to sites where they can get aid.”
Sitting in a wheelchair, she described how her siblings carried her out of the city of Aleppo which was under attack after relatives were killed in the bombing of a funeral in June 2015. After a harrowing 16-month journey, she arrived in Germany where she is now a student.
