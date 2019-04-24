Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Specialist says Notre Dame organ unharmed by fire
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 6:40 am EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2013 file photo, Philippe Lefebvre, 64, plays the organ at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file)
PARIS — Notre Dame cathedral’s 8,000-pipe organ has escaped undamaged from the flames that engulfed the building last week.
Pascal Quoirin, a specialist who restored the Notre Dame organ in 2017, has checked the instrument and says it did not suffer any damage in the blaze that destroyed most of the roof.
Quoirin said “after two hours spent examining the instrumental part, I did not notice any damage that could have been caused by the fire.”
According to Quoirin, the thermometer inside the organ showed that the temperature did not rise above 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheit) on the day of the fire, ensuring no damage to the electronic components or pipes.
Quoirin recommends protecting the instrument with a waterproof case, to dusting it and playing it regularly during the restoration work.
The Associated Press
