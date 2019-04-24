Slovak prime minister to meet with Trump in May

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo , Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Pellegrini says he has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to meet him next month in Washington, it was reported on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FIle)
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s prime minister says he has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to meet him next month in Washington.
Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini says he will meet Trump in the White House on May 3.
The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” in former Czechoslovakia and the 15th anniversary of Slovakia’s membership in NATO.
Pellegrini says the economic and defenceco-operation between the two countries and defence spending will be on the agenda on their talks. Slovakia recently signed a deal to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.
Pellegrini said on Wednesday he would also like to discuss Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on cars and car parts imported from Europe.