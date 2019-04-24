Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SC House debates heartbeat abortion bill unlikely to pass
by Christina L. Myers, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 1:09 pm EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House is debating a bill that would ban almost all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
But unlike efforts in other states, this ban has little chance of passing in 2019.
A heartbeat typically can be detected around the sixth week of pregnancy, so early that many women aren’t yet aware they’re pregnant.
Proponents of the bill say all life should be considered sacred once a heartbeat can be detected.
Advocates on both sides expect Wednesday’s debate to be extensive. Supporters will need a two-thirds vote from the House and the less conservative Senate ahead of a legislative deadline.
Other states like Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia have passed heartbeat abortion bills this year.
