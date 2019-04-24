Philippine police summon owner of quake collapsed store

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine national police chief says investigators have summoned the owner of a four-story supermarket that collapsed in a powerful earthquake and trapped dozens of people.

Police Director General Oscar Albayalde says Chuzon Supermarket owner Samuel Chu on Tuesday appeared at a police station in Porac town in Pampanga province, north of Manila, at the start of an investigation on suspicion construction may have breached building regulations.

At least five bodies and nine survivors have been pulled out from the rubble.

Porac Councilor Maynard Lapid says there are no more reports of missing people and rescuers with sniffer dogs were no longer detecting signs of life in the supermarket’s rubble.

Monday’s quake left at least 17 people dead, mostly in Pampanga and nearby Zambales provinces.

