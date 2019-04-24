Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga

Last Updated Apr 24, 2019 at 6:46 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel regional police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area has been closed to traffic.

More to come

