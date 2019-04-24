Loading articles...

Oscars amend a few rules but not for Netflix

NEW YORK — The Oscars have tweaked a few rules, but not any that would limit the eligibility of Netflix films at the Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures’ board of governors announced early Wednesday a handful of changes passed during its annual April rules meeting. The biggest news was what the 54-person board elected not to alter: the one-week theatrical release required for an Oscar nomination.

In a statement, academy president John Bailey said the issue “weighed heavily in our discussions” and that the film industry’s changes will continue to merit study and debate. But for now, a brief release in a Los Angeles County theatre remains the bar for entry.

Some board members have argued that a more substantial theatrical release should be required.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

