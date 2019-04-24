Loading articles...

Ontario government proposes ending OHIP coverage for travel outside Canada

Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

The Ontario government is proposing to end OHIP coverage for Canadians travelling outside of the country.

If the amendment passes, the change would start October 1.

OHIP currently covers up to $400 a day for out of country inpatient care.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.