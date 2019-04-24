Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NRA beset by infighting over whether it has strayed too far
by Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 1:00 pm EDT
The National Rifle Association is gathering this week for its annual meeting amid inner turmoil the likes of which have not been seen in decades.
The NRA is used to battling outside forces that criticize its vigorous efforts to protect gun rights. But these days, NRA insiders and longtime observers describe an organization at war with itself.
The central question: Has it strayed too far from its original mission of gun safety and outdoor shooting sports and become too political?
The 5-million-member organization is meeting in Indianapolis starting Thursday.