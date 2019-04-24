Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's release on bail approved by court
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 10:37 pm EDT
In this April 3, 2019, photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, center, returns to his residence in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors said Monday, April 22, 2019, they have indicted Nissan's former chairman Ghosn with additional charges of breach of trust, with his alleged misconduct expanding outside Japan. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO — A Japanese court has approved the release for detained Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn on 500 million yen, or $4.5 million, bail.
Prosecutors can appeal the decision made Thursday by the Tokyo District Court. His lawyers can also push for his release.
Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to Tokyo Detention Center.
He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and having it shoulder his personal investment losses.