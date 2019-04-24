Man charged with sexually assaulting teen inside North York high school

Toronto police have made an arrest after a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted inside her North York school.

Police say a man walked into St. Joseph’s Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School, near Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police allege the man walked directly into the girl’s bathroom where he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Edison Diamante, 44, was arrested at the school. He’s been charged with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

“Although situations such as this are thankfully very rare, we know they can be upsetting,” a school board official told 680 NEWS. “Supports have been in place for students and staff at the school since yesterday, and these will continue as long as needed.”