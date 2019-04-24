Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen inside North York high school
by News Staff
Posted Apr 24, 2019 2:38 pm EDT
St. Joseph's Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School. Mark Douglas/680 NEWS
Toronto police have made an arrest after a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted inside her North York school.
Police say a man walked into St. Joseph’s Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School, near Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police allege the man walked directly into the girl’s bathroom where he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.
The school was briefly placed on lockdown while police investigated.
Edison Diamante, 44, was arrested at the school. He’s been charged with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.
“Although situations such as this are thankfully very rare, we know they can be upsetting,” a school board official told 680 NEWS. “Supports have been in place for students and staff at the school since yesterday, and these will continue as long as needed.”