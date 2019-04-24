Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lululemon plans to double revenue from men's line, digital sales by 2023
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 9:53 am EDT
Lululemon Athletica's logo is seen on the outside of their new flagship store on Robson Street during it's grand opening in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NEW YORK — Lululemon Athletic Inc. says it will focus efforts to double revenue from men’s products and digital revenue, and quadruple international revenues by 2023.
Lululemon says growing its men’s line will be part of its ongoing product innovation that includes expanding its core women’s business and adding new categories, like selfcare.
The company says a loyalty membership program, which is currently being piloted with plans to roll out it nationally, will help double the company’s digital revenue.
Lululemon says it still sees considerable growth potential in Canada and the U.S., but expanding across China and other international regions will continue to be an area of focus.
The company unveiled its five-year growth plan ahead of its analyst day in New York this morning where executives will elaborate on the company’s plans.
CEO Calvin McDonald says in a statement that the company is ready to build on its success and embark on the next phase of growth.
The Canadian Press
