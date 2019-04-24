Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iranian leaders defiant in face of Trump's move on sanctions
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 7:35 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian leaders are defiant in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on countries that import Iranian oil, vowing to respond to America’s move.
The U.S. announced the sanctions in November but some countries got temporary waivers that allowed them to import Iranian oil. Washington now says those waivers — which primarily impact China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey — will expire May 2.
President Hassan Rouhani said in comments on his website Wednesday that for Iranians, “there is no way except resistance.”
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says U.S. efforts will not bear any fruit and that Iranians are “able to export our oil to the extent that we need and when we decide.”
Khamenei also says this U.S. policy won’t “remain without an answer.”
The Associated Press
