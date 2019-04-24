Idaho soldier assigned to Colorado Army post dies in Iraq

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The U.S. military says an Idaho soldier assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, has died in a noncombat incident in Iraq.

The Defence Department said Wednesday that 20-year-old Spc. Michael T. Osorio died Tuesday in Taji, Iraq. No details were released, and the military said an investigation was underway.

Osorio was from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. He was an intelligence analyst in Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade, part of the 4th Infantry Division.

He enlisted in the Army in July 2017 and was on his first deployment.

His decorations included the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

The Associated Press