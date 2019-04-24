Former AG Sessions calls for moving past Mueller report

AMHERST, Mass. — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions says it is time to move past special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and “get on with the business of America.”

Sessions was speaking Wednesday night at an event hosted by student Republicans at Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Trump’s former attorney general said that Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections was “carried out vigorously and with integrity.”

He said Congress does have oversight power but he believes it is time to accept that Mueller declined to recommend criminal charges against the president. Some Democrats have called for impeachment proceedings against Trump in light of the report that left open whether the president broke the law.

Sessions said, “The process was followed and a decision has now been rendered. I think it deserves respect.”

Michael Melia, The Associated Press