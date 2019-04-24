Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Florida House passes bill allowing ex-felon voting rights
by Curt Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 6:42 pm EDT
Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, debates the felon voting rights bill during session Wednesday April 24, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislation to restore voting rights to convicted felons except murderers and felony sex offenders has passed the Florida House.
The Republican-dominated House voted 71-45 Wednesday for the bill that would implement a constitutional amendment approved by voters last November. The main issue is whether legislation is needed at all, and whether the bill sets up unnecessary hurdles for ex-felons such as requiring that all fines and restitution be paid.
Republican Rep. Jamie Grant of Tampa, the main sponsor, said completion of a sentence includes probation and any financial obligations ordered by a judge. Opponents said those requirements would bar many former felons and violate the spirit of the constitutional amendment.
The bill now goes to the Senate where a similar measure is pending.