Duterte threatens to dump garbage back to Canada, embassy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 7:31 am EDT
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has threatened to ship truckloads of garbage back to Canada and dump some of it at Canada’s embassy in Manila if Canadian officials don’t take back the waste that Filipino officials say was illegally transported to the country years ago.
President Rodrigo Duterte said late Tuesday: “I want a boat prepared. I’ll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail to Canada and dump their garbage there.”
More than 100 containers of household trash, including plastic bottles and bags, newspapers and used adult diapers, were shipped in batches from Canada to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014. Officials say the shipments of waste were misdeclared by a private firm as recyclable plastic scraps.
