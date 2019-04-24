Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Convicted ringleader in Texas dragging death to be executed
by Juan A. Lozano And Michael Graczyk, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 12:24 am EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man who orchestrated one of the most gruesome hate crimes in U.S. history faces execution in Texas.
John William King is scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening in the June 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr., a black man from East Texas.
The 44-year-old King, who is white and an avowed racist, was put on death row for chaining Byrd to the back of a truck and dragging his body along a secluded road outside Jasper, Texas. Prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was black.
The hate crime put a national spotlight on Jasper, which was branded with a racist stigma it has tried to shake off ever since.
King would be the second man executed in the case. A third man received a life sentence.
