Construction of highway overpass in Maricopa at key point
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 9:31 am EDT
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Construction of a State Route 347 overpass in Maricopa is at a key phase this week, with crews starting to pour the overpass’ concrete deck.
Completion of the $55 million project will mean drivers on the highway that’s a key link for traffic between Phoenix and San Diego won’t have to wait for trains at the existing grade-level crossing over Union Pacific tracks.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says pouring the deck will clear the way for crews to begin paving the highway’s new alignment, putting the project closer to opening the bridge and the new highway alignment to traffic by early summer.
State Route 347 connects metro Phoenix with Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
The Associated Press
