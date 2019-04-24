Caterpillar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.88 billion.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.94 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.
The construction equipment company posted revenue of $13.47 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 billion.
Caterpillar expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share.
Caterpillar shares have increased 12 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 17 per cent. The stock has dropped almost 8 per cent in the last 12 months.
