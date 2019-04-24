Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australia leader plays down terror threat at Gallipoli event
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2019 11:02 pm EDT
A woman carries a photo of a veteran during a march celebrating ANZAC Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates those that served and died in all wars, conflicts, and while peacekeeping, in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister has played down any potential link between the arrest of an a suspected Islamic State group member in Turkey and a World War I battle commemoration attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders at the Gallipoli peninsula.
Media reported a Syrian was detained before the service held at dawn at ANZAC Cove to mark the April 25, 1915, landing of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday no changes to security at Gallipoli had been made as a result of the arrest.
Concerns about Australians’ safety at Gallipoli escalated last month after a diplomatic row flared between Turkey and Australia after an Australian was arrested in the killings of 50 Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand.