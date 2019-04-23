Writers' Trust launches program pairing rising writers with established mentors

TORONTO — The Writers’ Trust has launched a program that gives five up-and-coming writers a chance to be mentored by established authors.

In addition to literary guidance, the inaugural batch of Writers’ Trust Rising Stars will receive $5,000, access to professional events and a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre.

David Chariandy, who won the Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize in 2017, selected Vancouver-based poet and author Chelene Knight for the honour.

New Brunswick novelist and senator David Adams Richards picked Dana Mills, a short-story writer based in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, to be his protege.

Activist and former Halifax poet laureate El Jones will be mentored by acclaimed Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg writer and musician Leanne Betasamosake Simpson.

Ottawa-based historian and biographer Charlotte Gray endorsed Toronto writer and journalist Melissa Gismondi, while Taras Grescoe chose fellow Montreal non-fiction writer Deborah Ostrovsky.

Margaret Atwood is among the five sponsors of the Rising Stars program, which is also supported by the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Canadian Press