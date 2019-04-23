Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Witnesses describe struggling plane on doomed Texas flight
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 9:33 am EDT
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, center, makes a phone call, Monday, April 22, 2019, where his deputies guard the entrance to a private road near Kerrville, Texas, where a twin-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed earlier in the day, killing all six people on board. (Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
KERRVILLE, Texas — Witnesses say they heard the engine of a small plane sputtering and saw its tail dragging just before it crashed in Central Texas, killing all six people on board.
The Beechcraft BE58 crashed Monday morning as it approached Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) northwest of San Antonio.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says Jeffrey C. Weiss was piloting the plane. The plane’s co-owners say Weiss regularly volunteered to fly sick people from around the country to hospitals in Dallas and Houston.
DPS identified the passengers killed as: Houston landscape architect Marc Teppesen; his associate Mark Scioneaux; Houston architect Scott Reagan Miller; and Houston real estate investor Stuart Kensinger and his wife Angela Kensinger.