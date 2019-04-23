Wit and grit: Algeria's sizeable youth lead fight for change

ALGIERS, Algeria — They’re on the peaceful front line of the protest movement that toppled Algeria’s longtime ruler, facing down water cannons with attitude, memes — and fearless calls for shampoo.

Oil-rich Algeria is one of the most youthful countries in the world with two-thirds of the population under 30.

They are politically engaged, educated, on social media and funny. And they initiated nationwide protests in mid-February that toppled the only leader they’ve ever known — former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in power since 1999.

“We are raising awareness, all the youth is,” said Sofiane Smain, a 23-year-old computing student. “We are trying to make all the Algerian people follow us so we can be unified to make a better Algeria, God willing.”

Thomas Adamson And Nadine Achoui-Lesage, The Associated Press