Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite among 2019 Webby Award winners
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 9:23 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite and Disney are among the 2019 Webby Award winners for internet excellence. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK — Actor Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite and Disney are among the 2019 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.
The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.
Smith’s The Jump won a Webby for events and live stream video while Disney was chosen the WebbyMedia Company of the Year for earning the most honours across all Webby categories with 32 wins overall. Fortnite is recognized in the game category, and NASA won for best overall social presence.
Actress Issa Rae is the Webby video person of the year for using the internet to showcase breakthrough content from diverse creators. Activist Greta Thunberg scored a Webby for social movement of the year for igniting the #FridaysForFuture global movement for climate justice.
The 23rd annual Webby Awards will be presented in New York City on May 13.