Venezuelan opposition envoy addresses OAS
WASHINGTON — A Venezuelan opposition envoy has addressed the Organization of the American States from the South American country’s seat, the first time it has happened in two decades.
Gustavo Tarre delivered a speech during a session held by the OAS’s Permanent Council on Tuesday, three months after opposition leader Juan Guaido pledged to serve as Venezuela’s interim president.
Ambassadors from at least four Caribbean countries left the room before Tarre spoke, showing their opposition to his recognition as Venezuela’s representative to the OAS.
The U.S. and most of the OAS’s 34 member states recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader. They say President Nicolas Maduro wasn’t legitimately re-elected last year because leading opposition candidates weren’t permitted to run.
Hugo Chavez became Venezuela’s president in 1999, beginning two decades of socialist rule.
Associated Press, The Associated Press
