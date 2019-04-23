Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US judge in Oregon blocks new Trump abortion policy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 9:03 pm EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — A U.S. judge in Oregon says he will block a rule change by President Donald Trump’s administration that could cut off federal funding for providers who refer patients for an abortion, though the scope of his decision remains to be seen.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that U.S. District Judge Michael McShane made the comments late Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Under the new policy, health care providers that receive federal funding would be barred from referring patients for an abortion. Programs that receive the money would also have to be in a separate physical space from facilities where abortion is performed.
The judge said he needs more time to decide whether he will issue a national injunction or a more limited one blocking the policy from taking effect as scheduled May 3.
The Associated Press
