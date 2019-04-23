Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN panel pays $240M to Kuwait oil firm for Iraq war losses
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 6:13 am EDT
BERLIN — A U.N. panel overseeing compensation claims by countries and organizations affected by Iraq’s 1990-1991 invasion of Kuwait says it has paid $240 million to the Gulf state’s national oil company.
The United Nations Compensation Commission said Tuesday that the latest tranche brings to $48.3 billion the amount it has paid out since 2005. Iraq must currently set aside 1.5% of its oil export sales for the compensation fund.
The panel has approved 1.5 million claims brought by over 100 governments and international organizations, with all but one fully paid out.
The remaining claim, which includes the latest payment, comes from the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Some $4.1 billion of its $14.7 billion claim for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country’s oil fields remain to be paid.
The Associated Press
