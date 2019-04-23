Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Town keeps playing Smith recording amid racist allegations
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 9:21 am EDT
WILDWOOD, N.J. — The mayor of a New Jersey shore town says they will continue to play Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” on its boardwalk despite allegations of racism against the singer.
Wildwood has traditionally started each day by playing the song. Mayor Ernie Troiano says it’s a patriotic song that has “nothing to do with anything but America.”
Troiano’s comments come as some sports teams have stopped playing Smith’s version of the song amid conflicting claims about several of her tunes, including her 1939 hit “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.” The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women.
Smith died in 1986.
The Associated Press
